Rasa Core guides conversations, taking the history and external context of a conversation into account. Instead of thousands of rules, Rasa picks up patterns from real conversations. It's time to throw away your state machine!
Rasa Core is the only solution on the market that allows for more sophisticated dialogue, trained using interactive and supervised machine learning.
We collaborate with leading research groups in NLP & Dialogue to bring research into production.
There’s no risk of vendor lock-in - Rasa Core is open source on an Apache 2.0 licence. So you can also use it commercial projects.
Want to help take Rasa Core to the next level and contribute some code? It's easy! Just checkout the Rasa Core Github repo.
We have a Gitter chat room set up where you can talk directly with our team and other developers using Rasa Core. Come in and discuss new features, or ask anything.
Join our newsletter to get latest news on Rasa new releases, use cases, events and industry updates.