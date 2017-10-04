Rasa Core: Throw Away Your State Machine and Use Machine Learning For Dialogue Management

Manage your dialogue with machine learning and let it improve with every conversation

Rasa Core guides conversations, taking the history and external context of a conversation into account. Instead of thousands of rules, Rasa picks up patterns from real conversations. It's time to throw away your state machine!

Advanced ML technology

Rasa Core is the only solution on the market that allows for more sophisticated dialogue, trained using interactive and supervised machine learning.

Latest Research Integrated

We collaborate with leading research groups in NLP & Dialogue to bring research into production.

Open Source

There’s no risk of vendor lock-in - Rasa Core is open source on an Apache 2.0 licence. So you can also use it commercial projects.

Why leading bot developers love Rasa

Nathan Zylbersztejn, Founder of Mr. Bot

Rasa Core offers a truly AI based conversation flow with full control. It's the only production ready platform delivering flexible and natural conversations that scale.

- Founder of Mr. Bot (developed the bot for Yellow Pages)Yellow Pages logo

Eyal Yavor, CTO Meekan

Rasa gives us back control over our bot's NLU. Rasa is easy to train and customize to our use cases. We can use Rasa directly from our Python code, without network overhead, meaning we can save 200ms on user requests.

- Eyal Yavor, CTO of MeekanMeekan logo

Barnaby Hussey-Yeo, CEO of Cleo

What a great tool. Rasa significantly outperforms wit.ai on our dataset.

- Barnaby Hussey-Yeo, CEO of CleoCleo logo

Andrew Magliozzi, CEO of AdmitHub

If you're serious about conversational software you can't rely on 3rd party APIs. Our use case is extremely demanding and Rasa handles it well.

- Andrew Magliozzi, CEO of AdmitHubAdmitHub logo

